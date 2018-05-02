Report: Southampton showing interest in Celtic’s Tom Rogic

According to reports from the Daily Record, Premier League outfit Southampton are interested in signing Celtic star Tom Rogic.
The Saints have been long term admirers of Moussa Dembele, but on this occasion they have glanced their eye on his club teammate instead.
Rogic has developed into a fantastic footballer under Brendan Rodgers, and has become famous for making impact in big games. He scored against Rangers on Sunday, and after the match, Brendan Rodgers hailed him as a “massive talent.”
“Tom’s a massive talent and we hope we can keep him here,” said Rodgers as quoted by the Record. Hopefully, he can stay and agree a longer term.”
The 25-year-old’s performances for the Bhoys have caught the attention of Southampton with the club’s director of recruitment Ross Wilson being present at Parkhead to watch the player.
Rogic is moving into the final year of his contract, and he is yet to sign a new deal at the Scottish club. He is bound to attract a host of interests in the summer, but Rodgers wants him to stay at the club.
Southampton have signed Fraser Forster, Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk from Celtic in the past, and they are keeping an eye on them again.
The report adds that the Saints are also keeping an eye on 26-year-old Stuart Armstrong who is entering the final year of his current Hoops deal.