Report: Southampton and Wolves want Joe Hart

According to reports from The Times, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton are looking to offer Joe Hart an escape route from Manchester City to resurrect his career next season.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper was not named in the England squad for the World Cup by Gareth Southgate. Hart spoke out in an Instagram post that he was “gutted” to have been left out of the squad.
The Premier League winner with Manchester City has one year left at City. It has been reported that City are keen to sell him and they have to accept another loan deal to ship him out of the club.
Hart is reportedly on £175k-per-week wages, and it is highly unlikely the two aforementioned clubs will pay that figure for him. City had to settle for a loan deal with West Ham last summer, with the London club paying £2.5 million in wages, plus £2 million to his parent club as a “loan fee”.
Southampton, who narrowly escaped relegation this season, are looking to sign a goalkeeper as they expect Fraser Forster to leave after he lost his place to Alex McCarthy.
Wolves are also in the hunt for an established goalkeeper as they look to bolster their squad after securing promotion to the Premier League.