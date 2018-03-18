Report: Southampton and Stoke City chasing Wout Weghorst

According to reports from the Sunday People (printed edition; 18/03/2018 – page 48), Premier League duo – Stoke City and Southampton – are keen on AZ Alkmaar striker Wout Weghorst.
Both Stoke City and Southampton find themselves in the relegation zone and are struggling badly for Premier League survival.
Signing a top goalscorer should be one of Stoke City’s top priorities in the summer transfer window irrespective of where they play next season.
Xherdan Shaqiri is the club’s top scorer with seven goals and he may not hang around if Stoke City gets relegated.
The Saints also have similar problems. Charlie Austin’s fitness is a huge concern, while Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini have scored just five goals combined.
Weghorst is a proven goalscorer who has been hitting top form at the right stage of his career. The 25-year-old joined AZ from Heracles Almelo in 2016 and has established himself as a key player for the Dutch club.
He has scored 39 goals in 79 games across all competitions over the course of two seasons at AZ. This season he has scored 21 goals in 30 games in all competitions.
The report claims that Weghorst is keen on a top flight move and certainly the two clubs will join the race for him in the summer if they avoid the drop.