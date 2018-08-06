Report: Salomon Rondon close to signing for Newcastle United

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United are close to completing a deal for Salomon Rondon, with the player allegedly on Tyneside to secure his move.
Rafael Benitez, the Newcastle manager, has been looking to bolster his strike department throughout the summer, and Rondon has been at the top of his wish list.
The Chronicle now reports that the Magpies are closing in on the Venezuelan striker with the player already at Tyneside to secure his move.
Despite getting demoted to the Championship, West Bromwich Albion were reluctant to lose their key players, and were determined to to keep hold of Rondon. His situation was further complicated after the £16.5 million release clause in his West Brom contract expired at the start of August, which has put the Baggies in a favourable position at the negotiation table.
The report claims that the Magpies will sign him on loan with a view to make the deal permanent, while Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle will head in the opposite direction in a similar loan deal as the two clubs swap strikers.
Rondon joined the Baggies in 2015 and has been a regular player for them. However, he has failed to reach double figures in terms of scoring in three seasons at the club in the Premier League.
He would become Newcastle’s sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Martin Dubravka (permanent), Fabian Schar, Ki Sung-yueng, Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto, should the deal go through.