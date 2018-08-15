Blog Teams Chelsea Report: Real Madrid considering re-signing Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

Real Madrid are reportedly considering re-signing Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso according to a report published by The Daily Star.

While English clubs are not permitted to buy new players following the August 9 deadline, they may still sell players till the end of the month.

Alonso was a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte and it looks like he could be given a key role for the club under Maurizio Sarri this season.

While Chelsea were largely below-par in terms of their performances last season, the 27-year-old Alonso was one of their better players.

He was one of the players who was unlucky to have missed out on selection to the 23-man Spanish World Cup squad.

He also played well during the weekend during Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Huddersfield Town.

It would be foolish if Chelsea listen to offers for Alonso at this stage, especially as they will not be able to find a replacement till January.

Alonso is a product of the Madrid youth development system and made his first-team debut for the club in 2010, however, he was never able to establish himself within the first-team.

He had stints with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Fiorentina and a loan deal with Sunderland before moving to Chelsea in 2016.

