Report: Real Madrid considering re-signing Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

Real Madrid are reportedly considering re-signing Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso according to a report published by The Daily Star.
While English clubs are not permitted to buy new players following the August 9 deadline, they may still sell players till the end of the month.
Alonso was a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte and it looks like he could be given a key role for the club under Maurizio Sarri this season.
While Chelsea were largely below-par in terms of their performances last season, the 27-year-old Alonso was one of their better players.
He was one of the players who was unlucky to have missed out on selection to the 23-man Spanish World Cup squad.
He also played well during the weekend during Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Huddersfield Town.
It would be foolish if Chelsea listen to offers for Alonso at this stage, especially as they will not be able to find a replacement till January.
Alonso is a product of the Madrid youth development system and made his first-team debut for the club in 2010, however, he was never able to establish himself within the first-team.
He had stints with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Fiorentina and a loan deal with Sunderland before moving to Chelsea in 2016.