Report: Rangers want Brighton defender Connor Goldson

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bring in Brighton defender Connor Goldson to Ibrox in the summer transfer window.
The Daily Record claims that the Gers are chasing the Brighton centre-back as new boss Gerrard wants a summer revolution at the Ibrox club.
Rangers have already done a fantastic piece of business by signing Scott Arfield from Premier League outfit Burnley, and the Scottish giants are looking to bring in more quality additions.
Central defence is one of the areas where surgery is needed at Rangers, and the 25-year-old has been targeted to shore up their leaky rearguard.
Goldon who joined Brighton from Shewsbury in 2015, went on to make eight appearances last season. He made his Premier League debut in a 1-0 win over Watford in December.
Rangers have finished third in the Scottish Premiership table behind Celtic and Aberdeen. Should Goldon join the Gers, he will be reunited with ex-Seagulls winger Jamie Murphy, who spent the second half of last season north of the border on loan.