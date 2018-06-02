Report: Rangers to sign at least three centre halves over the coming weeks

Glasgow Rangers have been active in the transfer market so far and boss Steven Gerrard is looking to add more bodies at the Ibrox club.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Gerrard has pointed out that the central defence area needs urgent surgery over anything else.
The Liverpool legend is looking to add quality players in that department, and he hopes to bring at least three centre halves over the coming weeks.
One of the players who is expected to arrive is Brighton defender Connor Goldson. The report claims that he could be the first arrival after Gerrard sanctioned two bids for the 25-year-old.
Brighton are demanding a fee in the region of £3 million, and as of now, the Gers are yet to meet that asking price.
Last week, reports emerged that Rangers are ready to submit a third offer for the player who is keen on the move to the Ibrox club. It is expected that the player will move to Rangers once the fee is agreed.