Report: Rangers to move for Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria

Glasgow Rangers are closing in on a deal to bring exciting Liverpool attacking midfielder Ovie Ejaria to Ibrox in the next few days.
According to a report from The Sun, the Gers are closing in on their first signing since Steven Gerrard officially began his role at the Ibrox club with Liverpool youngster Ejaria likely to follow him at the Scottish club.
Gerrard knows he has a difficult task of rebuilding at Rangers and it seems he is in no mood to waste time to add to the signings that were already made before his first official day with the Scottish Premiership giants.
The report claims that the Gers are close to agreeing a deal with the exciting 20-year-old attacking midfielder. It is still unknown whether it will be a loan move or a permanent one, but the report states that the move could be completed within the next week.
He spent the second-half of last season on loan with Sunderland and was one of their most exciting options for them. He is a naturally gifted player and Gerrard will be hoping to get the best out of him.
And Ejaria may not be the only player Gerrard will be looking to sign from Liverpool with The Sun suggesting the Reds legend is also eyeing a move for Harry Wilson and Ryan Kent.