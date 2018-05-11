Report: Rangers plot move for Hibernian’s £5m John McGinn

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is weighing up an ambitious move to bring John McGinn to Ibrox in the summer transfer window, according to reports from the Daily Record.
The report claims that McGinn has been scouted by Gers director of football Mark Allen and head of scouting Andy Scoulding, and the 23-year-old’s availability has been alerted to Gerrard.
McGinn and his representatives were made aware of Rangers’ interest before Gerrard was appointed last week.
However, getting a deal to sign McGinn won’t be easy. Hibernian would want a fee in the region of £5 million despite the fact that McGinn will be a free agent next summer.
Plus, Rangers could face competition from Celtic as there are suggestions that the Bhoys could consider McGinn as a potential long term replacement of Scott Brown.
There is also a plethora of interest from Premier League clubs. West Ham manager David Moyes who wanted McGinn before during his stint at Sunderland, is still interested in him, while the likes of Brighton and Bournemouth are also considering bids in the region of £3 million.