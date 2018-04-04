Report: Rangers need to pay £1m to sign Jason Cummings permanently

Glasgow Rangers will have a chance to bring Jason Cummings to Ibrox on a permanent deal by paying £1 million.
According to reports from the Daily Record, the Gers will have to pay a seven figure sum to Nottingham Forest in the summer to sign Cummings on a permanent basis.
Cummings joined Rangers on loan in the January transfer window of 2018, and the Gers have an option to make the transfer permanent.
The 22-year-old is yet to flourish at Ibrox, but he has shown flashes of brilliance at times. And he will have a chance to show his talent and make a bigger impact in the future if Rangers spend £1 million that will be needed to make the move from the Championship side permanent.
He has scored six goals in 13 games for the Gers, and has started in only two Scottish Premiership games this season. It remains to be seen whether he has done enough to persuade Rangers to spend the money on him.
There is no doubt about the player’s potential, and in today’s financial climate, £1 million is a snip. Rangers do not have enough depth up front and therefore they could decide to keep him beyond the summer.
However, there’s plenty still to play for this season, and the club can assess Cummings’ performance till the end of the season before taking the final decision.