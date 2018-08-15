Report: Rangers confident of signing Kyle Lafferty

Glasgow Rangers are confident of signing Kyle Laffery from Hearts, and the Gers have opened talks to bring their former striker to the Ibrox club this summer.
The Gers have been left frustrated in their attempt to sign the 30-year-old, but fresh reports from the Daily Record suggest that Lafferty could be on his way to the Glasgow club in the next 48 hours.
The Jambos earlier knocked back a £200,000 bid last month and this week have rejected a cash plus player offer, as they are holding out for £750,000 for the Northern Ireland international, who has 67 caps for his country.
The report claims that Rangers are set to go back to the negotiating table and they are hopeful that the deal can be thrashed out before the end of this week.
Would be a superb signing for the Gers
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has signed eleven players this summer but he is still looking to add one more player to bolster his strike department.
The Gers have just Alfredo Morelos and Umar Sadiq as two recognised strikers, and Gerrard wants an experienced player to add depth to the squad.
The former Rangers striker was superb for Hearts last season and scored 19 goals in all competitions. He is a versatile forward and can play behind the striker as well.