Report: Pablo Hernandez ready to sign two year deal with Leeds

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez is set to sign a new two-year contract with the club.
The 33-year-old has a contract at the club till 2018, but Leeds are looking to extend his stay. He is only two games away from the end of his current contract, and Leeds fans feared that he could leave on a free transfer.
The Spaniard will put an end to speculation over his future by signing a two-year deal till 2020. Leeds first signed Hernandez in 2016, when they brought him on loan from Qatari club Al-Arabi before making his move permanent the following January.
Hernandez has been one of the star performers in a disappointing Championship season for the club, scoring nine goals. He is most likely to receive Leeds’ player-of-the-year award as well.
The news will come as a huge boost for boss Paul Heckingbottom who has praised Hernandez heavily in recent months, and spoke of his desire to keep him at the club. Ahead of the summer transfer window, getting a new deal for Hernandez is the best bit of business for the club, even though they left it for late.