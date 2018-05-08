Report: Newcastle, West Ham and Swansea want Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen

According to reports from The Sun, Newcastle United are among the host of clubs that are showing interest in signing Joe Allen from Stoke City in the summer transfer window.
The 28-year-old, who earns around £29k-per-week at Stoke City, could leave the club following the Potters’ relegation to the Championship.
Stoke will struggle to keep hold of their star players and Allen is too good a player to be playing in the Championship.
The report claims that Premier League clubs West Ham and Swansea City are also glancing their eye on Allen’s situation. Championship winner Wolves and La Liga outfit Sevilla are also interested.
Rafael Benitez will be looking to add more quality to his Newcastle’s squad next season, and Allen’s arrival would add depth to Newcastle’s central midfielder options.
Stoke City will demand a fee in the region of £20 million, and although the Potters could reduce the asking price, it won’t be anything less than £15 million.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley should back Rafael Benitez with funds to bring in players of his choice, and the club must show their ambition in the market.