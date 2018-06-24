Report: Newcastle want Josh King; Matt Ritchie could return to Bournemouth

Signing a striker is one of Rafael Benitez’s top priorities in the summer transfer window.
With Dwight Gayle and Joselu unimpressive, and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future remaining up in the air, the Spaniard is keen to add a solid striker to his attacking ranks.
According to reports from The Sun, the Magpies are interested in signing Joshua King from Bournemouth in the summer.
The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for Eddie Howe’s side and is valued at £20 million.
He scored 16 Premier League goals in the 2016-17 season, and eight goals last term in the same competition.
However, the Magpies are willing to pay less, and are planning to involve Matt Ritchie to sweeten the deal.
Ritchie, 28, joined Benitez’s Newcastle side two years ago, but could return to the Cherries as the club discuss ways of doing a deal for King.
The report claims that Howe would love to have his wideman back at the club.
Ritchie has been an important player for Benitez, and it may not be a smart idea to sell him to a rival club.