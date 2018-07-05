Report: Newcastle United reject Stoke City’s bid for Matt Ritchie

Stoke City are keen on signing Matt Ritchie from Newcastle United, but the Magpies are reluctant to sell.
According to reports from the Chronicle, Stoke City have tabled a bid in the region of £15 million for the 28-year-old.
However, it was deemed unacceptable by the Magpies, with Rafael Benitez reportedly making it clear that he doesn’t want to sell the Scotland international before he finds a quality replacement.
Stoke City, who will play in the Championship next season following their relegation, have tried to turn Ritchie’s head with a wage package of £75,000-a-week plus bonuses.
Ritchie joined the Magpies in 2016 from AFC Bournemouth and has been a pivotal figure for Rafael Benitez’s side.
The player remains open to staying at Newcastle, but if he leaves, he would prefer to move back to the south coast.
Both Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth have also been linked with a move for Ritchie, but it seems Newcastle are determined to retain him for the next season.