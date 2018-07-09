Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Newcastle United plot move for Aston Villa’s Albert Adomah

9 July, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United are looking to bolster their attacking department in the summer and the Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.

Townsend is a key player for Palace, and the Eagles have reportedly slapped a £17 million price tag on the former Tottenham Hotspur winger.

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday (08/07; page 60), the Magpies could turn their attention towards signing Adomah from Aston Villa, should they fail to sign Townsend.

The 30-year-old was in very good form last season for the Villans. He scored 14 goals in the Championship last season to help Aston Villa to the Championship play-off final.

Ideally, it would have taken a lucrative offer for Steve Bruce to part ways with his key player, but such is Aston Villa’s financial plight they could be ready to do business at a reduced price.

The Ghana international with 18-caps could prove to be a risky signing for the Magpies. He is an established forward but in the Championship.

The Premier League is a different quality, and it would be quite a risk for Newcastle to invest on a player with hardly any resale value, especially since he is an alternative to a proven winger like Townsend.

