Report: Newcastle United keen to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon this summer, but it seems they will have to look for options elsewhere after his release clause expired.
The Magpies seems to have turned their attention towards his club teammate instead, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Premier League outfit are looking to sign Kieran Gibbs.
Newcastle have signed Yoshinoro Muto, Kenedy, Martin Dubravka and Ki Sung-Yeung so far this transfer window, but landing Gibbs would be an excellent signing for the club.
The former Arsenal defender is still an excellent left-back, and is a proven Premier League quality. If Newcastle sign him, they will have the left-back position sorted for years.
Furthermore, Gibbs is only 28, and is good enough to play for at least 4-5 years at a high level. Gibbs would be interested in staying in the Premier League, and Newcastle could provide him that option.
Gibbs reportedly is on £55k-per-week at the Hawthorns and it won’t be a big problem for Newcastle to match his wages. Given the signings they have made so far, Gibbs could prove to be their best buy of the summer, and Newcastle should try to get the deal wrapped up at the earliest.