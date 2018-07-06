Report: Newcastle United close to signing Kenedy from Chelsea

According to reports from the Telegraph, Newcastle United are very close to signing Kenedy from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
Kenedy joined the Magpies in the January transfer window and made a strong impact at St James’ Park.
In fact, he was one of the key players whose consistent performances helped Newcastle avoid the relegation and stay in the Premier League so comfortably.
The Brazilian is a popular figure among the fans due to the success of his loan spell last season.
Since then Rafael Benitez has been trying to get the winger back at Tynseside, and it seems he will get his wish.
The report claims that Newcastle will sign him on loan with a view to make the deal permanent next summer.
The suggestion of agreeing a permanent deal to buy Kenedy at the end of this campaign should go well for Newcastle, while Benitez can use the funds to bolster other areas of the pitch.
Newcastle United have already signed Martin Dubvraka and Ki Sung-Yeung on a permanent deal. will be the third signing for the club should the Magpies agree a deal.