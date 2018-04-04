Report: Newcastle ready to battle Liverpool for Moses Simon

According to reports from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws Newcastle United have joined Liverpool in the race for Moses Simon.
The Magpies’s hopes of survival have been boosted by back to back wins in the Premier League, and although there’s a long way to go, Rafael Benitez’s side are more likely to avoid relegation this season.
It seems the Spaniard is already planning for life next term in the Premier League, and the highly rated winger is on his priority list.
Simon plays for Belgian club Gent, and he has been in fine form this season.
According to The Sun, the Magpies have watched him twice in the past fortnight and are keen to complete the signing of the 22-year-old.
Benitez is reportedly pleased with Simon’s performance for his country against Serbia. The winger also put in a superb display in Gent’s 2-0 win against champions Anderlecht on Sunday.
The report claims that Gent would demand a fee in the region of £13 million. The Nigerian wishes to play in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies meet his asking price.