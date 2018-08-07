Report: Newcastle players remain locked in row with Mike Ashley over bonus payments

Ahead of Newcastle United’s 2018-19 opening Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, the Magpies are facing a potential fine from the Premier League.
According to reports from The Guardian, Newcastle players “remain locked in a row” with club owner Mike Ashley over bonus payments, and they have refused to undergo any media commitments until the problem is resolved.
As a result the Magpies are facing a potential fine from the Premier League “occasioned by the breach of contractual obligations to broadcast rights holders”.
Newcastle players are legally obliged to present themselves to broadcasters including Sky, but now the players are refusing to meet the media.
In fact, they refused requests to film the “walk up” shots used by the television companies. Last summer, Newcastle players reached an agreement with Ashley and Lee Charnley, over win bonuses and other incentive-linked payments.
Rafael Benitez is hoping that the issue will soon be sorted out, but in the meantime, the players are declining all requests to speak to newspaper journalists.
The Guardian reports that the Premier league is within its right to fine Newcastle for Monday’s breach of rules, but they expect a compromise to be reached and the shots needed for the Spurs match to be obtained in time.