Report: Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet set to join Bursaspor on loan

According to reports from The Northern Echo, Newcastle United midfielder Henri Saivet is close to joining Turkish club Bursaspor on loan this week.
The Senegal international has been frozen out by Rafael Benitez and the player has no future under him. He has made only five league appearances for The Magpies since joining the club two and a half years ago, and a move away from Tyneside is on the cards.
The former Bordeaux player was present in Turkey to watch his would-be club in action at the weekend. And he is now all set to leave Newcastle on loan for the rest of the season.
The 27-year-old still has three years remaining on his United contract, but the club has actively looked to offer him to other clubs across the continent in the hope that they can offload him.
He is on £35k-per-week wages at Newcastle, and it remains to be seen whether Bursaspor are paying his salary in full.
Saivet has confirmed yesterday that he has landed in Turkey, and will undergo a medial on Thursday. The Senegal midfielder is surplus to requirements at the club, and he will hope to impress at his new club which could see him getting a permanent move at the end of the season.
Latest update from The Chronicle: Saivet has passed his medical with Bursaspor. Newcastle have extracted 900,000 Euros for a year-long loan for him.