Report: Newcastle join Celtic in the race for West Brom defender Craig Dawson

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Newcastle United have joined the long list of clubs that are showing interest in West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson.
The 28-year-old, who earns around £15k-per-week at the Hawthorns, has been one of the consistent performers for the Baggies this season. And he will be a target for a number of top flight clubs after West Brom have been relegated to the Championship.
The report claims that the Magpies are already plotting a summer move for the defender who would cost in the region of £15 million.
Newcastle could face strong competition from a host of clubs including Scottish Champions Celtic. The Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster his defence and has targeted Dawson for the role.
Dawson is highly underrated but he is a versatile player capable of playing both in central defence as well as in the right back role. He would be a solid addition to the Magpies squad.