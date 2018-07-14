Report: Newcastle interested in West Bromwich winger Matt Phillips

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are interested in signing Matt Phillips from West Bromwich Albion in the summer transfer window.
However, Newcastle are not alone in the race to sign the 27-year-old who can play as a winger or in the forward role.
The report claims that Championship outfit Middlesbrough are keen to secure his services. Also, newly promoted Premier League club Cardiff City are considering making a £11 million bid for the former Blackpool player.
Phillips joined the Baggies in 2016 from Queens Park Rangers and has been a key player for the club. In his two seasons at the club, he has made 63 appearances in all competitions, and has eight goals to his name as well.
West Brom will be playing in the Championship next season so the Scotland international could fancy his chances of joining a Premier League club.
Philips, who reportedly is on £25k-per-week wages at West Brom, could be a smart signing for both Newcastle and Cardiff. However, the Magpies may not be willing to match Cardiff’s offer for the player.