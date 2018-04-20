Report: Newcastle, Everton and West Ham interested in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

According to reports from the Gambling Times, a host of Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for Stoke City’s forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the summer transfer window.
The 29-year-old joined Stoke City last summer from Schalke 04 on a free transfer, and has made a strong impact for the Potters despite their struggles this season.
Stoke City find themselves 19th in the Premier League, and are fighting hard for survival. In case they fail to secure their safety in the Premier League, they are expected to lose some of their key players, and one of them could be Choupo-Moting.
The Cameroon international has scored five goals and registered five assists this term, and there is a strong interest in him from Premier League clubs like West Ham, Everton, Newcastle, Leicester and Watford.
The report claims that more than half a dozen Premier League clubs can make him an offer in the summer. Newcastle, West Ham and Everton all are looking to bolster their attacking department in the summer, and Choupo-Moting could be in high demand in the summer transfer market.