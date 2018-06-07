Report: Newcastle could demand £45m for Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has been reportedly targeted by several Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton.
According to the reports from the London Evening Standard, Newcastle could set an asking price as high as £45 million for Lascelles if they consider selling him at all.
The report claims that Lascelles is one of the players that Mauricio Pochettino has his eye on currently. Spurs could lose their star defender Toby Alderweireld in the simmer transfer window, and the north London club could move for Lascelles as an alternative.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant 2017-18 campaign. He helped the Magpies reach a top-half finish in their first season back in the Premier League, and the skipper played a pivotal role.
There have been interest from Merseyside outfit Everton as well who are preparing an offer of £30 million for the central defender.
Lascelles, who earns around £40k-per-week at St James’ Park, is a key player for the Magpies, and they are desperate to hold on to him. However, every player has a price and Newcastle will be willing to sell should they receive a tempting offer. Rafael Benitez can use the cash and reinvest in the squad.
Having said that, Spurs may not be willing to meet that asking price. Lascelles has been in good form, but Spurs boss may have doubts as to whether he could justify such a large price-tag.