Report: Newcastle and Leicester keen on Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney

According to reports from The Sun, Premier League duo – Newcastle United and Leicester City – are ready to battle it out for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.
The report claims that the Cottagers are bracing themselves for another £20million-plus attempt from the Magpies to lure their priced asset in the summer.
The 27-year-old has scored three goals in his last five matches, and his impressive form has caught the attention of Leicester City as well.
Cairney has been a key player for Fulham, and the Cottagers will demand a high transfer fee for the player who is on the shortlist to win the Championship player of the season.
Newcastle were interested in signing Cairney last summer, and had a £20 million bid rejected, according to the Sun.
The report claims that the Magpies still retain an interest in the player, but they will have to increase their bid.
Fulham’s chances of holding on to their star player will increase if they achieve promotion to the Premier League next season.
However if they fail to earn promotion, their stance on the player will be weakened, and may have to part ways with their star player.