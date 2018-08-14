Report: Marseille rejected the opportunity to sign Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente

French club Marseille have rejected the chance to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente on a short term basis.
The 33-year-old Spaniard joined Spurs last season from Swansea City and endured a difficult 2017-18 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.
He scored just five goals in 31 games across all competitions, with most of his appearances having come from the bench. The former Juventus striker has had to play a fringe role behind club’s leading striker Harry Kane, and has struggled for regular game time.
What has been frustrating for him is that he has often been ignored when Kane was injured with Pochettino putting his trust on his attacking midfielders to fill that role.
According to France Football, Llorente was offered to Marseille but the Ligue 1 club has rejected the chance to sign him on loan.
Llorente, who is on £75k-per-week wages at Spurs, has asked his advisors to find him a new club before the end of this month.
Spurs haven’t signed a single player this summer and Llorente remains the only back up striker for Kane in Pochettino’s squad.
Llorente could still play a crucial role for the north London club in the 2018-19 season, but a move away from Spurs cannot be ruled out completely.
It seems like he is trying to engineer a move away from the Premier League, but as it stands, he has no chance of joining Marseille this summer.