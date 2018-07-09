Report: Marco Silva desperate to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live bog; 09/07/18 – 15:54 pm) Everton boss Marco Silva is desperate to land Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that while Everton are serious in bringing the Ivory Cost international to Merseyside, the Toffees boss is struggling to convince him to return up north.
Zaha was phenomenal for Crystal Palace last season, as he scored nine goals and registered three assists despite missing five weeks through injury.
Palace are reluctant to sell but probably Zaha feels the time is right for him to test himself at a bigger club. He is in demand this summer with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in signing him.
The Mirror claims that Silva wants to bring the 25-year-old to Goodison Park to spearhead a new-look attacking line-up next season.
Palace have offered him a new £125,000-a-week deal but according to The Sun, Zaha has turned down the offer, offering a glimmer of hope to interested clubs.
Zaha, who has a contract with Palace till 2022, would be a terrific signing for Everton. He would add great quality and depth to Silva’s side.