Report: Marco Silva closes in on Everton job

According to reports from The Times, Everton are close to appointing Marco Silva as their next manager.
The 40-year-old is expected to be at the Merseyside club next week as Everton are looking to get their summer activity underway following the sacking of Sam Allardyce.
The report claims that Everton want the deal done as soon as possible, and it seems the former Watford manager is close to joining the Merseyside club.
Earlier The Times claimed that Watford’s relationship with Everton could further strain as the dispute over Marco Silva could go to a Premier League arbitration panel.
Everton are refusing to pay compensation to their Premier League rivals, and claim they have evidence that Watford sent Silva a draft contract to become their manager when he was working for Hull City.
Silva’s appointment at Merseyside would strengthen Watford’s claim that he was indeed tapped by Everton when he was in charge at Vicarage Road.
However, at this moment, it seems like Everton are determined to get his signing, and it could be done as early as within the next week.