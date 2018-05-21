Report: Manchester United to submit £55m bid for key Tottenham defender

It is starting to look likely that Tottenham will be parting ways with defender Toby Alderweireld this summer.
The Belgian international’s contract with the North London giants is set to expire in 2020 and he has yet to agree to new terms. Spurs will have to sell this summer otherwise they will have to let the 29-year-old leave for £22 million next summer due to a clause in his deal.
Manchester United are one of the clubs who are aiming to spend heavily on bolstering their defence this summer.
The Manchester Evening News has claimed that Jose Mourinho’s side are lining up a £55 million bid for Alderweireld. If this happens, it will become the highest fee that the Red Devils have ever paid to recruit a defender.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator and will be very hesitant to sell to a direct rival.
If Spurs do end up selling, it will be for a mammoth fee.
It remains to be seen how much United will be willing to fork out, considering that Alderweireld is coming off a hamstring injury and is approaching his 30th birthday.
If Spurs could use a potential deal as leverage to recruit Anthony Martial, it could be a win-win situation for them.
Martial is clearly unhappy at United and is very likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.