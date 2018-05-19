Report: Manchester United to rival PSG and Liverpool in race to sign Gigi Buffon

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon.
Buffon was widely expected to announce his retirement this week given that his current contract with Juventus ends at the end of this season. The 2006 World Cup winner with Italy had also previously announced that he intended to retire at the end of the current season.
However, during his press conference on Thursday, the 40-year-old announced that he has potentially changed his mind about retirement due to the promising offers which he has been receiving. He did however add that he would be leaving Juventus and that if he plays on, his next club will be outside Italy.
Despite being well past his prime, Buffon can still deliver quality performances and will surely still attract offers from the biggest clubs in Europe. Paris-Saint Germain and Liverpool have so far been linked with him and now it appears that Manchester United have also entered the race.
United may need to possibly replace David De Gea this summer. Real Madrid are looking for a new goalkeeper and they are once again being linked with De Gea whom they almost signed in 2015.
While De Gea is an important player for United, he could be tempted by the opportunity to return to his homeland of Spain while he is at the peak of his career.
Due to his experience, maturity and quality, Buffon could be an ideal replacement for De Gea if he leaves.
Buffon received a guard of honor as he was substituted during his 656th and final game for Juventus on Saturday.
Despite being one of the best goalkeepers in history, one of the major trophies which Buffon has never won is the Champions League. He has appeared in three finals of the competition and lost all.
He may be tempted to move to clubs such as Liverpool, PSG and United as they could offer him an opportunity to finally win the competition before he retires.