Report: Manchester United open to re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January

A report published by The Sun has claimed that Manchester United could look into re-signing former forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the January transfer window.
The Swedish football icon Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals from 53 games for United before he opted to leave the club earlier on this year and join MLS giants LA Galaxy.
The Red Devils had a below-par summer transfer window as they only brought in Diego Dalot, Lee Grant and Fred.
Many leading pundits believe that Jose Mourinho’s troops lack sufficient pedigree to challenge for major silverware.
A move for Ibrahimovic could make sense should Romelu Lukaku struggle to find goals on a regular basis.
Ibrahimovic may be well past his prime but he is still a lethal finisher.
Though Zlatan has had a successful football career, the one major trophy which has eluded him is the Champions League.
A move to the Red Devils could be tempting to him if the club launches a push for Europe’s Premier club competition.
Meanwhile, other players who United could possibly swoop for during the January transfer window are Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.
Alderweireld is reportedly unhappy at Spurs and could leave the club in the near future.
However, negotiating with Daniel Levy will be a difficult task and United will have to fork out heavily if they want to sign the Belgian.