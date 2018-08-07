Report: Manchester United interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Calciomercato has claimed that Manchester United are interested in securing the services of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
The Red Devils have so far had an underwhelming transfer window as they have brought in the likes of Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant.
In actual fact, Fred is the only signing which the club have made so far who may be used extensively during the new season. Grant was brought in as a third-choice keeper to boost the amount of home-grown players in the squad while Dalot is very young and could be an investment for the future as he lacks experience.
United still need to bolster their side if they hope to challenge for major silverware during the new season.
The 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic established himself as an in-demand midfield gem last season as he went on to score 12 goals and register three assists in the Serie A.
One of the things which they also need to do is add a new centre-back to their roster. Jose Mourinho’s men have been strongly linked with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng this summer.
Realistically, Maguire could be difficult to acquire as he is an important part of the Leicester City first-team plans. Alderweireld and Boateng are said to be unsettled at Tottenham and Bayern Munich respectively and the Red Devils could realistically sign one of the two if they make a good offer.
Boateng is arguably past his prime and is coming off a poor World Cup during which Germany were eliminated in the group stage so Alderweireld would be a better coup.