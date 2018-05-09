Report: Manchester City considering move for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez

According to reports from The Times, Manchester City have revived talks of signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.
During the 2018 January transfer window, City offered a mouth watering £65 million for the Algerian winger, but the deal collapsed as Leicester demanded a fee around £95 million.
Mahrez even submitted a written transfer request in an attempt to force through the deal, and didn’t turn up for training for more than a week as he felt very depressed. He was later fined two weeks’ wages, but was drafted into the side in their 5-1 defeat to City.
The report claims that City are willing to reignite their interest in Mahrez in the summer. Pep Guardiola is looking to sign as many as four players, and Mahrez is under consideration.
Mahrez, who signed a contract until 2020 at the start of last season, worth about £120,000 a week, has withdrawn his transfer request, but he also wanted assurances that he would be allowed to leave in the summer if City or any big club wanted to sign him.