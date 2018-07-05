Report: Liverpool rule out possibility of Harry Wilson joining Celtic

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are considering requests from various Championship clubs to send Harry Wilson on loan.
The 21-year-old Welshman enjoyed a successful spell at Hull City last season, where he scored seven goals in the Championship. He has returned to Melwood this week and is looking to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the 2018/19 season.
The report claims that Liverpool have ruled out the possibility of Wilson going to Celtic. Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic boss, was keen to secure his services, but Celtic’s loan offer has been snubbed.
Liverpool are concerned about Celtic’s use of loan signings and are therefore reluctant to send Wilson to Celtic Park.
Celtic signed Patrick Roberts and Charly Musonda from Manchester City and Chelsea respectively but both of them found limited opportunities last season.
While Roberts was absent for a big part of the season with injury, Musonda was recalled just six months into his 18-month loan spell due to a lack of playing time.
Liverpool want to make sure that Wilson will get regular game time and a starting spot wherever he joins.
Wilson would have been a fantastic singing for Celtic, and failing to lure him to Parkhead is a big blow for them.