Report: Liverpool ready to reward Mohamed Salah with £185,000-a-week contract offer

According to reports from The Sun, Liverpool are set to reward their star player, Mohamed Salah, with a fat new contract offer worth around £185,000-per-week.
The Egyptian, who has enjoyed arguably the best-ever debut season by a foreigner at Anfield, will double his salary if he pens the new deal.
The 25-year-old joined the Reds last summer, and enjoyed a phenomenal campaign scoring 43 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions.
Salah reportedly earns in the region of £90,000 per week, not among the club’s top earners, and the Kop chiefs believe the former Chelsea winger is worthy of a pay rise.
Moreover, rumours are abuzz that Spanish giants Real Madrid could test Liverpool’s resolve with a move for him in the summer, but the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has vehemently dismissed such suggestions.
Liverpool have sold Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in recent transfer windows to Barcelona, and they are determined to avoid another big name player leaving the club.
The Reds want to keep the Egyptian goal machine and extend the four years he has left on his contract. The report suggests that the new deal could be signed before the World Cup when his value could increase even more.