Report: Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet wants to join Napoli

The agent of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has admitted that the Belgium international is hoping to seal a move to Italian club Napoli before the end of the month.
Mignolet currently serves as third-choice keeper at the Reds behind new arrival Alisson and Loris Karius. This means that his time at Anfield is virtually over.
The 30-year-old Mignolet has made 155 Premier League appearances for the Reds and was originally intended to be the successor to former first-choice keeper Pepe Reina.
A series of inconsistent performances last season saw him demoted to second-choice, behind German international Karius.
However, Karius was unable to cement the first-choice position as he himself was inconsistent and the club subsequently ended up signing Alisson from Roma.
Alisson is regarded as one of the best keepers in the World and has the potential to become one of the best in the Premier League as well.
During an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Mignolet’s agent Nico Vaesen admitted that the player would like to join the Italian giants.
He said: “Mignolet likes Napoli and the interest is not new,”
“Napoli have enquired about the player on several occasions now in previous transfer windows.
“There’s no confirmation of a move to Napoli, though, and we’ll have to wait to see if in the next few days they make an offer.
“Considering the market will close in a few days, I imagine they’ll have to make a move soon if we want to continue the talks so that everyone can reach an agreement.”