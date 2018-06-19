Report: Liverpool favorites in race to sign Alisson

Liverpool have replaced Real Madrid as the favorites in the race to sign Alisson Becker from Roma this summer.
Alisson is one of the world’s best goalkeepers and is currently the Brazilian first choice keeper ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson in the club’s pecking order.
Both Real Madrid and Liverpool are keen on finding a new first-choice ahead of next season.
Reds fans will especially be looking forward to having a new face in goal following Loris Karius’s horror performance against Madrid during the final of the Champions League.
The German committed two basic goalkeeping errors which gifted Madrid with two goals as Zinedine Zidane’s charges went on to win 3-1.
The Reds are now in the lead in the race to sign the keeper after Madrid pulled out of the running.
Juergen Klopp’s side will however have to be prepared to fork out a huge sum of money to lure the shot-stopper to Anfield.
His value could also rise rapidly if Brazil have a good run in the 2018 World Cup.