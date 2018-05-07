Report: Liverpool eye move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace have done remarkably well to maintain their Premier League status, but they now have a huge task in hand to keep hold of their star players in the summer transfer window.
Wilfried Zaha has time and again stated his desire to stay at the club and respect his contract, but at 25 and playing at his fullest potential, he might feel that the time has come to test himself again at a bigger club.
According to the latest report from The Sun, Premier League giants Liverpool have become the latest club to have joined the race for Zaha, who earns around £110k-per-week wages at Palace.
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City are reportedly interested but it is Liverpool who want to fork out a £50 million deal for the talented winger.
Zaha stated recently that he holds the ambition to play in the European competition, and certainly Liverpool can provide him that platform.
The Sun reported earlier in March that Spurs are planning to make a bid for the Ivory Coast international in the summer.
A player of Zaha’s quality would improve Spurs, no doubt, but the winger will have a lot of options to choose from especially if Liverpool enter the race.