Report: Liverpool enter the race for Tottenham target Jack Grealish

According to reports from The Sun, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Aston Villa’s highly rated young attacking midfielder Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign for Villa last season and several big Premier League clubs are vying for his signature including Liverpool and Spurs.
Villa value their star player at £40 million, while Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is attempting to force Villa to accept a cut price £20million deal.
After failing to win promotion to the Premier League, Villa are facing huge financial problems and therefore they would not lower their demands.
The report claims that Mauricio Pochettino has made the England under-21 star his number one transfer target during the transfer window.
Levy is a tough negotiator and he will not pay more than £20million, and Spurs are confident Grealish wants to join the north London club.
However, Liverpool have now registered their interest and if they can bid close to £40 million, Villa might accept their offer.