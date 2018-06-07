Report: Liverpool consider Tottenham target Xherdan Shaqiri move

According to reports from The Times, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window.
A host of Premier League clubs including the likes of Southampton, Everton, and Tottenham and keen on signing the dazzling left-footed attacking midfielder who is keen to leave the club following Stoke City’s relegation to the Championship.
The 26-year-old scored eight goals and provided seven other assists, and Stoke would be willing to sell him if they get a fee in the region of £12-13 million.
The Swiss playmaker, who has 69 caps to his name, earns around £36k-per-week at Stoke City, and meeting his wages should not be a problem.
Jurgen Klopp is not looking to sign an out an out striker, rather he wants versatile, attacking players who would increase the competition with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
Shaqiri is a very good player and has Premier League experience under his belt. He would add significant depth and quality to the attacking line up.
However, with Spurs also in the race – a club that can provide him Champions League football – Liverpool must act quickly if they are serious about signing him.