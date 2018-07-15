Report: Leicester City and West Ham battle Everton to sign Yerry Mina

According to reports from Catalan newspaper Sport, Leicester City and West Ham have joined Everton in the race to sign Barcelona defender Yerry Mina this summer.
The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Palmeiras in January for a reported fee of £10 million, but having failed to make an impact for the Catalan giants he could be already on the move.
Furthermore, with Barcelona signing Sevilla’s Clement Lenglet on Thursday, they have bolstered their defence, which means Mina will drop further down the pecking orders at the club.
The Colombian impressed at the World Cup in Russia, where he scored three goals in three starts, and caught the attention of Premier League clubs.
Mina is strong in the air, but his positioning and ball playing abilities need to develop. The report claims that Leicester and West Ham have all made offers for the defender, thought to be worth more than €30million (£26.5million).
Leicester have signed Jonny Evans this summer and if they can hold on to Harry Maguire, Mina will only add competition for places.
The same goes for West Ham where Manuel Pellegrini already signed Fabian Balbuena from Corinthians on Saturday.
Mina probably should target Everton where he has a better chance of playing regularly. Given the age of Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka, he would slot in easily and can form a strong partnership with Michael Keane at the back.