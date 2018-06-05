Report: Leeds United step up interest in David Stockdale

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United have stepped up their interest in David Stockdale.
The Whites retain interest in Manchester City-owned goalkeeper Angus Gunn, and the 22-year-old remains at the top of United’s goalkeeping targets.
However, the Yorkshire club are keeping a close eye on Stockdale’s situation who could leave the club after he was told by Birmingham City that he is surplus to requirements.
Stockdale joined Birmingham in 2017 from Brighton and Hove and made 36 appearances in his debut season. However, Garry Monk is planning to sign another keeper before the 2018-19 season begins and will allow the 32-year-old to leave the club.
Goalkeeping department is one area where Leeds will be looking to bolster in the summer transfer window. Gunn impressed during his loan spell at Norwich City last season and was even drafted into the English national team squad by Gareth Southgate in a friendly against Brazil in November.
Leeds intend to sign Gunn as a direct competition for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but as it stands, the Whites could opt to move on their second choice option instead.