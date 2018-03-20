Report: Leeds United set to move for Benfica forward Diogo Goncalves

According to reports from The Mirror (printed edition; 20th March – page 49), Leeds United are considering making a summer move for Portuguese forward Diogo Goncalves.
The 2017-18 season has turned out to be a huge disappointment for the Whites despite making a great start to the campaign.
With nothing left to play for, it seems Paul Heckingbottom has already started planning for the summer transfer window. He will be looking to bring in players of his choice and sculpt the squad to his own taste.
Bolstering the attacking department should be one of Heckingbottom’s top priorities, and it seems they have identified the highly talented Benfica forward for that role.
The 19-year-old has made the senior grade this season after impressing for the academy, and has made seven appearances for the club already.
He is very highly rated in Benfica and it remains to be seen whether the Portugal club allows him to move on loan rather than on a permanent deal.
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said recently that he would ‘love’ Jorge Mendes’ help in building a team capable of reaching the Premier League.
Goncalves is Mendes’s client and therefore any potential move to the Yorkshire club cannot be ruled out.