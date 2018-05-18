Report: Leeds United put on alert about David Stockdale

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United could be put on alert after David Stockdale told that he can leave Birmingham City this summer.
The report claims that the 32-year-old Leeds-born goalkeeper is preparing to quit St Andrews as Birmingham City boss Garry Monk is looking to rebuild his squad.
He joined Birmingham on a free transfer last summer on a three-year contract. He made 36 starts last season, but it seems Birmingham are willing to let him go.
Yorkshire Evening Post reports that Leeds have been alerted of Stockdale’s availability. The club is looking to sign another keeper who can compete with 21-year-old Bailey Peacock-Farrell next season.
The 21-year-old did well towards the end of the season and deservedly won a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad on Wednesday. However, Leeds are looking to sign another keeper in the summer.
Leeds signed Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen last June but are ready to cut their losses just 12 months into Wiedwald’s three-year deal.