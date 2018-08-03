Report: Leeds United looking to sign Matthew Pennington on loan

According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are in talks to sign Everton defender Matthew Pennington on loan for the second time.
Pennington joined Leeds from Everton last season on loan, and fresh reports suggest that the Yorkshire club are in talks with the Premier League clubs to sign the 23-year-old again.
Everton have made the defender available for another season-long spell elsewhere, and he is most likely to play in the Championship again. Leeds could face strong competition from Wigan Athletic, but the player prefers a move to the Elland Road.
Pennington played 24 times in a campaign affected by an ankle ligament injury. The report claims that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is prepared to start with Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson, which means he sees Pennington as a back up option.
However, Championship is a long season, and he will get games to impress Bielsa. He can force his way into the side on a regular basis if he impresses with the opportunity provided.
Bielsa has said in the press conference that he would be interested in signing a centre-back, and signing Pennington on loan would not be a bad option.