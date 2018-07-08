Report: Leeds United eye move for Jordan Hugill; face competition from QPR

According to reports from The Sun, Leeds are interested in signing Jordan Hugill from West Ham in the summer transfer window.
Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bolster his forward line and want the forgetten Hammers forward to lead their promotion push.
The Yorkshire club is eyeing a loan move for the 26-year-old who barely featured for West Ham since joining from Preston for a fee in the region of £10 million in January.
Hugill arrived at West Ham on the back of a solid goalscoring record in the Championship, having registered 23 goals in 100 Championship games, but he was barely used by David Moyes. He managed only 22 minutes in a West Ham shirt and the club would be willing to let him go.
Pellegrini is looking to reshape the squad to his own taste and he is keen to move his fringe players elsewhere.
However, Leeds are not alone in the race to sign the 26-year-old. The report claims that London outfit Queens Park Rangers are also in the contention for his signature.