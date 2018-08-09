Report: Leeds in talks to sign Aston Villa forward Albert Adomah

According to reports from Birmingham Mail, Leeds United are in talks with Aston Villa over the signing of Albert Adomah. Championship rivals Middlesbrough are also keen to sign their former player.
The 30-year-old enjoyed a fantastic 2017-18 campaign where he ended up being Aston Villa’s top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions. He also collected Villa’s end of the season players’ Player of the Year award and is now attracting interest from both Leeds and Middlesbrough.
Adomah has one year left on his contract, with another year’s option in the club’s favour, but it is highly unlikely the club will offer him a new deal given their parlous financial situation.
The report also claims that Steve Bruce doesn’t plan to extend Adomah’s stay which probably suggests that Villa could be open to selling him if the right offer comes their way.
Adomah would be a fantastic signing for Leeds
The Yorkshire club will be looking for promotion to the Premier League this season, and Marcelo Bielsa has assembled a very good squad.
The Whites have already signed Patrick Bamford this summer from Middlesbrough and adding Adomah would only bolster their attacking department.
Adomah is a wide man with blistering pace and he could be reunited with his former Boro teammate should Leeds manage to agree to a deal for him. The pair could be a fierce combination if they play together at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can snap him up on the deadline day.