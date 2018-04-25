Report: Leeds considering permanent deal for Matthew Pennington

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are looking to sign Matthew Pennington on a permanent deal from Everton this summer.
The 23-year-old has had loan spells with Tranmere, Coventry and Walsall before heading to Leeds in the summer, and has made 14 Championship starts. He hasn’t been convincing at times, but his overall performance has impressed Leeds into considering making a permanent move for him in the summer transfer window.
However, Everton, his parent club, are equally impressed with his progress during the loan spell, and the Toffees are also thought to be readying a new deal for the youngster.
Pennington’s deal at Goodison Park expires at the end of next season, and the Merseyside club are looking to offer him a fresh new deal.
Everton will be looking to sign a top central defender in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether Sam Allardyce has any long term plans for Pennington. Leeds can tempt him with regular football, something he must consider at this stage of his career.