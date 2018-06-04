Report: Leeds close to agreeing personal terms with Abel Hernandez

According to reports from Leeds Live, Leeds United are close to agreeing personal terms with Abel Hernandez who will leave Hull City in the summer transfer window.
The 27-year-old striker has announced on social networking site Twitter that he will leave the club in the summer after failing to agree to a contract extension.
The Uruguayan striker, who has 27 national caps under his belt, will be a free agent, and therefore several clubs including Aston Villa and Newcastle are keen to secure his signature.
Hernandez scored 28 goals in 49 Championship appearances for the Tigers, and given the fact that he would come on a free transfer, there has been a long list of admirers.
However, according to Leeds Live, the Whites are nearing an agreement with the striker. Leeds have been forced to rely upon financial incentives to lure him to the Elland Road.
It has been reported that Hernandez has been impressed after holding a meeting with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, who has been dealing directly with the negotiations.
Hernandez is a proven Championship goalscorer and will be a good addition to the squad. However, his fitness can be one major area of concern.